Brackish water aquaculture to get a boost

The facility at Edakochi to produce five lakh pearl spot seedlings a year

The commissioning of a seed production centre for pearl spots (karimeen), Asian sea bass, and milk fish at the government fish farm at Edakochi and the signing of an MoU between the Chennai-headquartered ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture and the Kerala Fisheries Department for multi-species hatchery near Thiruvananthapuram are expected to give a big boost to brackish water aquaculture in the State.

The newly commissioned facility at Edakochi can produce around five lakh pearl spot seedlings a year, thereby helping the State realise its aim of becoming self-sufficient in both fish and fish seed production. The facility will also be utilised for farming sea bass, pearl spot, and milk fish, which are commercially important in Kerala.

The ICAR-CIBA partnership with the Kerala government for pearl spot, sea bass and milk fish hatechery has set the stage for increasing brackish water fish production in the State. According to a communication from CIBA, the agency will provide scientific and technical support to the government for developing captive breeding and seed production technology for the commercially important brackish water fish varieties like Asian sea bass, milk fish, and pearl spot.

The hatchery aims at seed production of these species throughout the season, enabling continuous seed production. The partnership between CIBA and the State government also aims to support critical human resource development in the niche area through regular and continuous hands-on training programmes.

CIBA had said in an earlier review of the ground situation that Kerala produced a meagre 2,000 tonnes of pearl spot as against a demand for around 10,000 tonnes per annum. The Central agency had sought the support of the State government to boost the aquaculture production of pearl spot, which is Kerala’s State fish. Speaking at a farmers’ meet in August, the CIBA director had said that it was high time that the State prepared a road map for proper utilisation of its highly prospective brackish water resources. Kerala is endowed with rich brackish water resources to the tune of 1.26 lakh hectares, and the area can be utilised to substantially increase production.

CIBA director K.K. Vijayan said in a statement that CIBA’s linkage as a knowledge partner with the Kerala government would be a “game-changer”, and that the partnership would become an ideal model for transfer of technologies in a farmer-focused manner. The establishment of the multi-species hatchery is timely and will provide stimulus for augmenting brackish water fin fish production in the State, he added.