B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson to inaugurate Amachadi Thevan memorial on Monday

May 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

KPCC’s Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebration committee calls for inclusion of biography of Amachadi Thevan, the unsung hero of Vaikom Satyagraha, in school curriculum

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebration committee has called for the inclusion of the biography of Amachadi Thevan, the unsung hero of Vaikom Satyagraha, in the school curriculum.

The Amachadi Thevan memorial built by the KPCC will be unveiled by Anand Raj Ambedkar, the grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, on Amachadi island on Monday at 11.30 a.m.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran will preside over the function. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the public meeting. Prominent Dalit activist Sunny Kappikkad will deliver the keynote address.

