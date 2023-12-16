BPCL’s compressed biogas plant at Brahmapuram to turn operational in February 2025

December 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The board of directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has given its nod for the proposed waste-to-bio-CBG (also known as compressed biogas) plant in Kochi, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said the construction of the proposed plant with a capacity to treat 150 tonnes of biodegradable waste a day would get under way in February 2024, and it would turn operational in February 2025.

Tender documents for the project have already been readied. “Tender will be floated either at the end of this month or in January. Construction will begin after a month-long preparatory work,” the Mayor said.

He expressed confidence that the proposed plant would prove beneficial to other local bodies around Kochi Corporation too. “With our focus on reducing waste generation and decentralised waste management, the city is unlikely to generate 150 tonnes of waste a day,” he said.

Already, three Thumboormuzhi model waste treatment plants have been set up in as many divisions. A fourth one, a more effective biogas composter, is set to be commissioned at Kaloor shortly in keeping with the Corporation’s decision to set up 10 decentralised treatment plants in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire in March.

“The concept of decentralised plants has already been accepted by the public, and the number will for surely go beyond the initial 10. That coupled with waste treatment at source being popularised through initiatives such as biogas plants will considerably bring down waste generation within the Corporation limits. It will not only reduce the cost of transporting waste to Brahmapuram but will also reduce carbon footprint,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

The proposed CBG plant had received Cabinet approval on July 26. BPCL will bear the entire cost of the project which is being proposed on the lines of the model functioning in Indore (famed for its sustained and scientific waste treatment). The CBG generated will be sold by the oil company. It is expected to help the Corporation save crores of rupees it is now spending annually on waste management.