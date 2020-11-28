BPCL workers threaten strike

KOCHI

Trade unions at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) are set to go on the path of agitation against the alleged move by the management to selectively grant pay revision.

A statement issued by the Cochin Refineries Workers’ Association accused the management of offering an agenda-ridden pay revision proposal.

“Although the contact being signed is for 10 years with effect from 2017, there are so many caveats including a condition authorising the management to amend the contractual clauses unilaterally from June, 2020, and retrench workers,” the association alleged in the statement.

There were other conditions such as the agreement to forgo retirement benefits including PF pension, in view of privatisation, that would be beneficial to the buyers but would put the workforce in jeopardy, the statement said.

The management was arm-twisting the workers to sign the contract, M.G. Aji of the association said, explaining why the workers were thinking of a strike.