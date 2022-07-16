BPCL, Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat join hands for plastic-free campaign

Plastic being collected from households by Haritha Karma Sena workers

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Vadavukode-Puthencruz panchayat have joined hands to launch a campaign against the use of single-use plastic.

Panchayat president Sonia Murugesan said plastic was being collected from around 7,000 homes at present, and was being handed over to Clean Kerala Company, which sent it for recycling. She said the panchayat was also distributing cloth bags to all households.

The drive is part of the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign at the national level. Ms. Murugesan said plastic was collected from households once a month by Haritha Karma Sena workers.

The neighbouring Chottanikkara panchayat too has intensified its campaign against single-use plastic. Panchayat president M.R. Rajesh said measures were being taken to ensure that single-use plastic was not used in the panchayat.

The local body has engaged Haritha Karma Sena and a private company to dispose of plastic waste collected from around 7,000 homes. “A timetable has been set for collection of plastic waste, including electronic waste. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, and other plastic materials are collected on different days in accordance with the timetable,” he added.

He said that biodegradable waste materials were being disposed of using decentralised bio-bins. All homes were being provided with bio-bins in a phased manner, and around 1,000 more households would get bio-bins in 2022, he added.