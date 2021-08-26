BPCL to supply oxygen free to five hospitals

KOCHI

26 August 2021 23:42 IST

An oxygen filling plant will start functioning at BPCL-Kochi Refinery under the aegis of the district administration as part of the measures to counter the spread of COVID-19.

It’s going to be a collaboration between BPCL, IMA, and Kinfra.

The plant will supply oxygen for free to five government hospitals in the district. A review meeting presided by the District Collector assessed that there was no shortage of ICU and oxygen beds in the district.

