BPCL to set up compressed biogas plant at Brahmapuram

May 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Brahmapuram in a year.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh held primary discussions with company officials in this regard in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The State government will allot land for the project at Brahmapuram. The company will set up and run the plant. The role of the Kochi Corporation will be to ensure supply of waste to the plant from which the gas will be produced. The company will carry the gas to its units through pipelines. It would be logistically easy for the company to set up pipeline connectivity to the plant, Mr. Rajeeve said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar plants are functioning in other parts of the country. The company will come up with a detailed proposal for setting up the plant. The proposal will have to be considered by the Local Self-Government department and placed before the State Cabinet for approval, Mr. Rajeeve said.

A tripartite agreement will have to be signed between the State government, BPCL, and the Kochi Corporation on the plant. The setting up of the plant and its operation and maintenance would be the responsibility of the company, he said.

Windrow compost plant

Meanwhile, the Corporation has moved one step closer to the identification of the firm for setting up a windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram. Technical bids submitted by bidders will be opened on Thursday. Three agencies, including two from outside Kerala and one from within the State, have submitted bids. Financial bids would be opened after evaluating the technical proposals submitted by the company, said a Corporation official.

The civic body took up the proposal for the windrow compost plant as a stop-gap arrangement for processing waste till the waste-to-energy becomes a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT