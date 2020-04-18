BPCL taking steps to ensure fuel supply

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi refinery has put in place operational plans to ensure optimum supply of fuel as market volatility continues amid the lockdown.

New work protocols had ensured continuous and optimum production of fuel, including cooking gas, for Kerala and parts of its neighbouring States, said Murali Madhavan, executive director of the refinery, in a press release.

He said 280 employees worked in each of the 12-hour shifts instead of the normal eight-hour shifts. They travel from different parts of the district and neighbouring districts to the Ambalamugal refinery complying with the social distancing protocols. “They are unsung heroes ensuring fuel supplies,” he said.

The pandemic has affected the demand for petrol, diesel, bitumen and other petroleum products. But the demand for cooking gas has risen.

“The Kochi refinery is braving all the logistic challenges that has risen with COVID-19 outbreak to ensure production and distribution of LPG which is critical at this point of time,” he added.

To meet the rising demand for LPG, BPCL had taken steps to improve LPG production in its refineries by appropriately modifying operations.

The Kochi refinery has also put in place work protocols to safeguard the health of its employees and contract workers. Project implementation work has been stopped for the time being.