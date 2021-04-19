BPCL supplies oxygen to govt hospitals

Collector flags off first truck load

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), along with its business partner, Air Products, on Monday commenced supply of medical oxygen from the BPCL Kochi Refinery to meet the shortage faced by government hospitals in the district.

The company will supply around 1.5 tonnes of oxygen per day to government hospitals in the district. The truck carrying the first load of liquid oxygen was flagged off by District Collector S. Suhas in the presence of Sanjay Khanna, executive director (Kochi Refinery), BPCL.

Last year, the company had supplied 46 tonnes of medical oxygen when the average daily cases had risen in October-November. The build-own-operate unit of the Kochi Refinery has a provision to produce and store liquid oxygen of 99.7% purity. Currently, the company has around 20 tonnes of storage of oxygen from which the government hospitals will be supplied free of cost, according to a BPCL communication.