BPCL sets up fuel farm for Kannur airport

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, which operates a dedicated pipeline from Kochi refinery to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) for aviation fuel supply, in a joint venture with Kannur airport authority has set up a fuel farm for supply of aviation fuel by ATF marketing companies at Kannur airport. The farm has been set up on three acres and comprises two overground tanks of 450 KL capacity, two underground tanks of 45 KL capacity, four tank lorry bays for decanting and refuelling, associated pipelines and other facilities, said a press release here.

BPCL has also invested ₹216.80 crore in the development of Kannur airport and has a stake of 21.68% in the project. BPCL was one of the first investors in CIAL when it was constituted in 1994. The oil company has 3.43% stake in CIAL. The company also runs the aviation fuel farm at the airport.

The first lorry carrying aviation turbine fuel for Kannur airport was flagged off on October 19. The lorry carrying 29 kilo liters of ATF was flagged off by V. Thulasidas, managing director, Kannur International Airport Ltd., the press release added.