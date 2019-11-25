‘BPCL sale against national interest’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Modi government is selling out the public sector units to the corporates and all the financial packages declared by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman are for the big corporates.

Address a protest rally near the BPCL at Ambalamugal here Monday, Mr. Chennithala, who led the ‘long march’ against divestment of the PSU, said that all the people of the country are against the disinvestment policy of the Centre.

BPCL is one of the top profit-making companies of the government which has assets worth ₹7.5 lakh crore. The government has given a sale price tag of ₹56,000 crore for the company. Usually, sick PSUs are put up for sale and it is against the national interests that BPCL is being sold, he said.

Earlier too, under the Vajpayee government, there was a move to divest BPCL shares, which the workers and the Opposition parties had stalled in Parliament and had approached the courts too, he pointed out.