BPCL refinery flags off first consignment of butyl acrylate

KOCHI

18 October 2021 22:28 IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Kochi refinery dispatched the first consignment of butyl acrylate from its Propylene Derivative Petrochemical complex here on Monday.

A communication from the company said the first product truck was flagged off by Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, director (finance) in the presence of P.V. Ravitej, executive director (refineries), S. Jena, executive director (industrial and commercial), and Sanjay Khanna, executive director of the refinery, here. To mark the occasion Mr. Gupta handed over the first sale document and the certificate of quality to the vendors.

Butyl acrylate finds application in paints, coatings, plastic sheets, textiles, adhesives, and sealants. The consignments were made to Asian Paints Ltd, Satara; Rossari Biotech Ltd, Bharuch; Chiripal Industries Ltd, Ahmedabad; Nikhil Adhesives Ltd, Bharuch; Visen Industries Ltd, Silvasa; and Jesons Industries Ltd, Tiruvallur; the communication said.

With the launch of butyl acrylate, BPCL Kochi Refinery has become the Indian refinery to produce five derivatives of propylene on world scale capacity for the first time. These niche petrochemicals are being manufactured in the newly commissioned units of Bharat Petroleum’s Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at the Kochi Refinery.

The cost of setting up the complex was ₹6,000 crore. “By producing these niche petrochemicals, BPCL is facilitating huge import substitution and the initiative would be of great help to many industrial sectors,” said Mr. Gupta in a statement.