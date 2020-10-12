BPCL, Prodair to start liquid oxygen supply

Kochi

12 October 2020 01:45 IST

Demand for medical oxygen goes up in State

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) along with business partner Prodair Air Products has offered to supply available liquid oxygen to Ernakulam district.

The supply of 90 MT of liquid oxygen for the next two months will be free of cost for supporting the district administration in combating the pandemic, said a press release from BPCL on Sunday.

The truck carrying the first parcel of liquid oxygen from BPCL Kochi refinery to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, will be flagged off by District Collector S. Suhas at 3.30 p.m. on Monday at BPCL Kochi Refinery.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for medical oxygen has grown manifold. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been requesting refineries to produce medical grade oxygen with the available facilities.

The Build-Own-Operate unit of BPCL-KR, operated by Prodair Air Products India Private Limited, has a provision to produce and store liquid oxygen of 99.7% purity. Agencies like the Centre for High Technology (CHT), Factories and Boilers, and PESO have been in contact with BPCL and Prodair Air Products and offering all support for the initiative.