BPCL officials hold talks with government

August 10, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The top management of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) discussed the ₹5,200-crore poly propylene unit to be set up at the BPCL Kochi Refinery with the Kerala government.

G. Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director, BPCL, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve the other day to discuss the project.

The poly propylene unit project is envisaged as part of the Centre’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat project. The unit will facilitate the production of homopolymer grade polypropylene, which finds extensive use in the manufacture of packaging films, sheets, boxes, containers, bags, homeware, and homecare products. It is also used in the manufacture of personal care and articles of day-to-day use, according to a communication from the company.

BPCL’s proposal to set up a compressed biogas plant at Brahmapuram, was also discussed. Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu was present.

