BPCL looking at Polypropylene project in Kochi

August 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Public sector oil refiner and marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation is evaluating petrochemical prospects including the Polypropylene project in Kochi, a decision on which is expected soon, said G. Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director of BPCL speaking at the 70th annual general meeting of the company on Monday.

A communication from BPCL said that the oil refining and marketing company’s immediate focus is on swift construction and commissioning of the Bina Ethylene Cracker plant within 54-months. The company plans to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore in the next five years in ‘Project Aspire’, the communication added.

