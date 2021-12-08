BPCL Kochi Refinery gets new head

Ajith Kumar K. has taken over as the head of BPCL Kochi Refinery.

He is a mechanical engineer from College of Engineering, Thrissur, and an an MBA holder from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

He began his career at the erstwhile Cochin Refineries in 1989, said a communication here. He has worked in inspection, safety, projects and maintenance departments of the refinery. He also had a brief stint at the Bharat Oman Refineries in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, and at the Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation, Kuwait.

Projects

Prior to taking over the present position as Chief General Manager in charge of Kochi Refinery, he was holding the post of chief general manager (Projects) of the refinery. He was responsible for implementation of the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) and Motor Spirit Block Project (MSBP) of the refinery.