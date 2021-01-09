BPCL Kochi Refinery gets new chief

Sanjay Khanna

Sanjay Khanna has taken over as the executive director of BPCL Kochi Refinery, India’s largest public sector refinery.

He was heading BPCL Mumbai Refinery earlier.

A chemical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli, and a postgraduate in finance management from Mumbai University, his immediate challenge at Kochi Refinery will be to successfully commission the process units under the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project and Motor Spirit Block Project amid the pandemic situation, according to a press release.

