BPCL dispatches first consignment of indigenous super absorbent polymer from Kochi Refinery

A view of BPCL Kochi Refinery. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat
Special Correspondent KOCHI July 26, 2022 20:07 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 12:30 IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) dispatched the first consignment of indigenous super absorbent polymer (SAP) from the propylene derivatives petrochemical complex at the Kochi Refinery on Tuesday.

The truck carrying the first consignment to Bengaluru was flagged off by Ajith Kumar K., executive director (Kochi Refinery). Super absorbent polymer is a key component in manufacturing sanitary napkins and incontinence products and is being produced for the first time in India, according to a communication from BPCL.

The technology for niche petrochemicals is not available for licensing, and the BPCL research and development wing took up the challenge to develop technology for end-to-end process for the production of SAP and established a demonstration plant of 200-tonne per year capacity at the Kochi Refinery. SAP is made using the in-house acrylic acid produced at the refinery.

