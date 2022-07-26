BPCL dispatches first consignment of indigenous super absorbent polymer from Kochi Refinery

A view of BPCL Kochi Refinery. File | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

July 26, 2022 20:07 IST

Truck carrying the first consignment to Bengaluru flagged off

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) dispatched the first consignment of indigenous super absorbent polymer (SAP) from the propylene derivatives petrochemical complex at the Kochi Refinery on Tuesday.

The truck carrying the first consignment to Bengaluru was flagged off by Ajith Kumar K., executive director (Kochi Refinery). Super absorbent polymer is a key component in manufacturing sanitary napkins and incontinence products and is being produced for the first time in India, according to a communication from BPCL.

The technology for niche petrochemicals is not available for licensing, and the BPCL research and development wing took up the challenge to develop technology for end-to-end process for the production of SAP and established a demonstration plant of 200-tonne per year capacity at the Kochi Refinery. SAP is made using the in-house acrylic acid produced at the refinery.

The demonstration project would be followed up by a commercial plant of 50,000 tonne per annum capacity, saving foreign exchange worth ₹1,000 crore as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, said the communication.

Mr. Kumar said the dispatch of the first consignment of indigenous SAP marked the culmination of the pioneering research and development efforts of BPCL for value enhancement of acrylic acid produced from the first world-scale acrylic acid unit installed in India by BPCL.