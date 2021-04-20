BPCL begins coastal shipping of tank containers

KOCHI

The first coastal consignment of two tank containers carrying acrylic acid from BPCL-Kochi Refinery to Hazira port, Gujarat, were loaded on board SSL Visakhapatnam from the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam, on Sunday.

The coastal shipping of hazardous cargo like acrylic acid marked a shift in transportation of tank containers from road to sea mode, said a press release here on Monday. It is a major step towards promotion of coastal shipping being encouraged by the Ministry of Ports under the Sagarmala programme. The consignees are Visen Industries, Silvassa and Rossari Biotech. Avana Logistek, a Transworld Group company, was the logistics partner, the press release added.

In another major event, a SpiceJet seaplane berthed at the Cochin Port at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday for refuelling en route to Male, the Maldives. It paves the way for the Cochin Port to position itself as a seaplane bunkering port. The seaplane that arrived from Goa left for the Maldives after bunkering 975 litres of ATF, besides stocking essential items on board. Indian Oil Aviation supplied the ATF for the seaplane, the communication added.

