Boys corner top ranks in CUSAT’s CAT for B. Tech programmes

May 31, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Boys won the top ranks in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) conducted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for admission to its B. Tech programmes.

Sanjay P. Mallar of Payannur, Kannur bagged the first rank. Ashik Stenny of Pala, Kottayam, and Asil of Angadippuram, Malappuram won the second and third ranks respectively. Nimal Sreekumar of Nattassery, Kottayam bagged the first rank in the Scheduled Caste category while Chethana S.J. of Kavyiyoor, Thiruvalla won the second rank. Ardhra Alaina Winston of Marutha Road, Palakkad and Athen Vinu John of Thevara, Ernakulam won the first and second ranks respectively in the Scheduled Tribe category, according to an official communication.

In the CAT for admission to BBA LLB programme, Navneeth M. Kumar of Kangarappady, Ernakulam won the first rank while Vineetha P.K. of Thrikkakara, Ernakulam bagged the first rank in B. Com LLB programme.

About 46,894 candidates had registered for the CAT 2023 held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes held from May 3 to 6. The option registration for B. Tech programmes will start from June 1 onwards. The provision for option rearrangement for Integrated MSc/MSc/BBA/BCom LLB programmes will be available from June 1 to 5. The results of CAT are available in the admission website of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT