Boy with rare genetic disease undergoes liver transplant at Kochi hospital

April 04, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

For an impoverished family from Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, a rare and fatal genetic disease — Primary Hyperoxaluria — that affected their son Rubin came as a hard blow.

Both his kidneys had stopped functioning, and he would have had to undergo frequent dialysis to stay alive. Transplanting both liver and kidney was the only option available. Their search for a team for multi-organ transplant took them to Lisie Hospital in Kochi.

That Dr. Venugopal, chief of surgical gastroenterology and liver transplant unit, had performed the first successful combined liver and kidney transplant for Primary Hyperoxaluria raised their hope. Since the mother was the only eligible organ donor in the family, doctors decided to do a liver transplant first, followed by a kidney transplant three months later.

A lot of kind-hearted people and non-profit organisations came forward to help Rubin’s family, while the hospital management offered a subsidised package for liver transplant. The hospital also offered free dialysis during the period between liver and kidney transplants. The liver transplant has been successful.

Besides Dr. Venugopal, Dr. Fadl H. Veerankutty, Dr. Shaji Ponnambathayil, and Dr. Prameel from the department of liver transplant surgery and Dr. Rajeev, Dr. Vineeth, and Dr. Vishnu from the transplant anaesthesia team joined the procedure. Rubin’s mother will donate one of her kidneys to her son in two months.