Boy hurt in hit-and-run case discharged

February 24, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - KOCHI

Seven-year-old Nishikanth of Vazhakulam, who was seriously injured after being run over by a car at Kuttumassery in Aluva on February 13, was discharged from hospital on February 23 (Friday).

He was admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, following the accident, and investigations by doctors in the emergency wing had revealed that the boy had suffered serious injuries to his head and internal organs. He had fallen off the autorickshaw driven by his father when the car knocked him down.

Those who had rushed the child to hospital were under the impression that he was injured after being thrown off the autorickshaw. However, doctors told them that such serious injuries were unlikely on being merely thrown off an autorickshaw. This led to the revelation about the involvement of the car, following which a case was registered with the Aluva police. Shan, 42, of Maikad near Aluva, who reportedly drove the car was arrested on February 14.

The boy was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit, and the hospital authorities had formed a special medical team to take care of him. He was placed on ventilator for three days as the main challenge was to control inflammation in the brain. After it subsided, he underwent regular physiotherapy, according to a communication issued by the hospital.