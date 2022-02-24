Boy fatally knocked down by motorcyclist

KOCHI

A young boy was fatally knock down by a motorist while cycling his way to school at Eloor on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Amaanul Farris, 13, of Muppathadam. He was knocked down near the regulator bridge at Eloor. The motorcyclist and the pillion driver remain admitted in hospital with injuries. An FIR has been registered under Section 304 A of the IPC for causing death by negligence. The body was handed over to the relatives after the autopsy. Held under POCSO The Thadiyittaparambu rural police have arrested a 27-year-old madrassa teacher on the charge of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl who became pregnant. The accused was alleged to have sexually abused the girl in a room adjacent to the madrassa. He was booked under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the IPC. He was produced in court and was remanded in judicial custody.