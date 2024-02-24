Boy cooks up story of attempted abduction

February 24, 2024 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - KOCHI:

At a time when reports of child abduction or missing are being reported at disconcerting frequency from across the State, a 11-year-old boy send the Mattancherry police on a wild goose chase after he reportedly cooked up a story about an alleged abduction attempt.

The police launched a hunt at Koovapadam after the incident was reported on Thursday, February 22 evening. Police suspect that the boy, a sixth standard student, made up the story scared of an upcoming school test.

The whole drama started after the boy told his parents that someone tried to kidnap him when he was on his way back home. He claimed that the abductors on a white car attempted to abduct him when he was walking towards the house after getting down from the school bus around 5.30 p.m.

He even claimed that he managed to escape without being pulled inside the car by punching one of them using a technique he learned from Youtube. He, however, claimed that his school bag was taken away.

Though the police soon combed the area and checked sizeable CCTV footage, they couldn’t spot any car of the said description around the time the boy claimed. Later, police recovered the school bag found stashed behind a shop in the neighbourhood.

The police officials who already had a doubt about the boy’s claims, however, didn’t want to take any risk and followed the drill. The boy eventually admitted that he had fabricated the story after the police found the bag.

The police eventually left after asking the parents not to scold the boy who was already in a panicky state.

