August 10, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOCHI

A four-and-a-half-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog in the Vaduthala West division of the Kochi Corporation on Tuesday evening leaving him with at least two bites on the left shoulder and right hand.

The victim was playing with another boy of the same age in the latter’s house when the incident occurred. The compound wall had a gap through which the stray dog entered and attacked the boy.

The boy was given 12 jabs at the Ernakulam General Hospital, while another three doses remain with the last dose scheduled for September 6. “Stray dogs are present in large numbers in Vaduthala West division. We had alerted the division councillor who said that he was helpless since there was no provision to kill strays,” said Jineesh John, the boy’s father.

Division councillor Henry Austin said the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme had several limitations to deal with stray dogs. “Stray dogs are supposed to be caught by dog catchers, subjected to castration, and then released at the same spot from where they were caught. But the process is not fully effective owing to paucity of dog catchers. At present, there are only three dog catchers with another three likely to join shortly,” said Mr. Austin.

He added that the system was somewhat flawed, which he had already raised in the Corporation council. “Strays found during daytime are not that aggressive compared to those that emerge during evenings and nights. After I raised the issue, a shift system was introduced, but it was reversed soon owing to shortage of dog catchers. Besides, there were only two doctors to conduct the operation,” he said.

Mr. Austin said that at best the victim’s case could be put up before the S. Siri Jagan Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to decide on compensation for dog bite victims. However, the boy’s father said he was least interested in claiming compensation for his son’s misfortune.