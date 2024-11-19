Boundaries, number of divisions in Kochi Corporation undergo sweeping changes as per draft of delimitation of wards

The draft of the delimitation of wards of local bodies with their new boundaries published by the Delimitation Commission as a prelude to the local body polls next year has effected sweeping changes in the boundaries of Kochi Corporation divisions and their numbers.

The total number of divisions following the delimitation exercise has gone up from the existing 74 to 76 with the formation of four new divisions and the elimination of two existing ones, which got subsumed into other divisions following the redrawing of the boundaries.

Edappally Changampuzha (Division 31), Palluruthy East (Division 56), Palluruthy (Division 64), and Mundamveli East (Division 68) are the new divisions. Before delimitation, Vaduthala West, Panampilly Nagar, Kathrikadavu, and Ayyappankkavu accounted for these divisions. After delimitation, these divisions are now numbered 24, 50, 13, and 19, respectively.

Earavely (Division 3) and Chambakkara (Division 50) have ceased to exist. Besides, the boundaries of most divisions have undergone a sea change. The population of the delimited divisions ranges between 6,500 and 9,000. Island South has the lowest population at 2,651, while Kunnumpuram has the largest population of 9,119.

While the West Kochi region received two new divisions, the Vyttila zone lost one division. Earlier, the divisions were numbered starting from Fort Kochi (Division 1) and ending with Thattazham (Division 74). Now, though it starts with the same Fort Kochi division, it ends with Fort Kochi Veli (Division 76).

The rearrangement of boundaries has led to the expansion of Island North (Division 9) both in terms of population and geographical size, thanks to the addition of new areas including Fort Vypeen, which was previously part of the Fort Kochi division. The Island North division with a low population previously saw the population rise to 8,877 post-delimitation.

The numbers of all divisions except Fort Kochi (Division 1), Kalvathy (Division 2), Karipalam (Division 4), and Kochangady (Division 6) have also undergone change.

Complaints about the draft of delimited ward boundaries should be submitted by registered post before the secretary of the Delimitation Commission or the district election officer on or before December 3. Documents, if any, may also be attached therewith. Complaints and suggestions, if found meaningful, the Delimitation Commission will hold a hearing before which the parties concerned should appear on a previously declared place and date, officials noted.