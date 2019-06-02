Bound by a love for the jackfruit

Beneath the nutmeg trees in T. Mohandas’s backyard in Kakkanad, a group of jackfruit lovers cut, peel and cook eleven raw jackfruits to feed a gathering of around 35 people.

Mr. Mohandas’s jackfruit tree lies bare from the first meeting of this kind in April when around 15 people from across Ernakulam came together to celebrate the fruit and its association with a childhood of climbing jackfruit trees for sweet gold.

By the fifth meeting on Saturday, towards the end of the jackfruit season, the community has grown to include people from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

Anil Jose, a biomedical engineer who coordinates the gatherings through a WhatsApp group, offers accommodation at his house or elsewhere in the neighbourhood to people coming from far away.

Having grown up in Kozhikode, where the soil was saline and she did not get too many fruits, Lalitha T., a retired officer of the Agriculture Department, travels from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam to attend every ‘chakka kootu’ meeting.

“We get calls from people close by who have jackfruit trees at home and do not know what to do with the fruits. It becomes a nuisance when it falls,” said Mr. Jose. “We collect it with the intention of bringing together people who have fruits grown without chemical intervention, people who enjoy such fruits and those who look forward to a social gathering. It creates a small gift economy.”

“Peeling and cooking the jackfruit was an activity that brought the joint family together earlier,” said Jose Phillip, who has recently retired and returned from the U.S. “With families moving abroad now, the fruit rots on the tree and nobody knows how to pluck it any more.”

“It’s not that the fruit is rare. We get plenty of it. But here it becomes a cause for gathering together and breaking from the routine,” said Sibi Thomas, a software engineer from Kalamassery.

The jackfruit season, which extends from December to June, is nearing its end.

“When it begins to rain, only the overripe variety will be around. These are the last few raw fruits we will get,” said Roy George from Kottayam.

The meetings are not exclusively for the jackfruit. Sometimes, people bring mangoes or jamuns depending on the season. Saplings are also exchanged.