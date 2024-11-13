ADVERTISEMENT

Bottle booths to check littering in Kochi

Published - November 13, 2024 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bottle holders kept at vantage points in Kochi have substantially reduced littering of roads and public spaces with plastic bottles. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kochi Corporation has set up over 300 bottle booths across various divisions to check dumping of plastic waste in public places.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection bin designed in the shape of a bottle is part of efforts by the civic body to prevent littering in public places and to streamline the collection of single-use plastic materials. “We have entrusted two private agencies to ensure proper disposal of the collected plastic materials. A total of 314 bottle booths have already been installed at select points,” officials of the civic body’s health wing said.

Plastic materials including bottles are cleared from the bottle booths on a regular basis. Health inspectors have been entrusted with the task of ensuring proper disposal of plastic waste.

The Maradu municipality has also launched a similar project as part of the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ project. Accordingly, as many as 10 bottle booths have been installed at key spots. Municipal chairperson Antony Ashanparambil said more booths would be set up in various wards soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US