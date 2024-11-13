Bottle booths to check littering in Kochi

The Kochi Corporation has set up over 300 bottle booths across various divisions to check dumping of plastic waste in public places.

The collection bin designed in the shape of a bottle is part of efforts by the civic body to prevent littering in public places and to streamline the collection of single-use plastic materials. “We have entrusted two private agencies to ensure proper disposal of the collected plastic materials. A total of 314 bottle booths have already been installed at select points,” officials of the civic body’s health wing said.

Plastic materials including bottles are cleared from the bottle booths on a regular basis. Health inspectors have been entrusted with the task of ensuring proper disposal of plastic waste.

The Maradu municipality has also launched a similar project as part of the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ project. Accordingly, as many as 10 bottle booths have been installed at key spots. Municipal chairperson Antony Ashanparambil said more booths would be set up in various wards soon.

