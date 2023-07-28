Botanical garden of Calicut University may be the next biodiversity heritage site of Kerala

July 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

After notifying Edayilalakkad Kavu in Kasaragod as a biodiversity heritage site (BHS), efforts are on to notify two more sites as BHS.

The 33-acre botanical garden of Calicut University is the next in line. Another proposal for notifying Kalashamala in Porkkulam village panchayat of Thrissur district has been pending before the State government since 2017. The mangrove vegetation in Asramam of Kollam district was notified as BHS in 2019.

Incidentally, the State Cabinet had approved the notification of Edayilalakkad Kavu as a BHS on Wednesday. A notification in the official gazette is expected shortly.

Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 specifies that the State government, in consultation with local bodies, may notify important biodiversity areas as BHSs.

Ecologically fragile ecosystems and areas of unique biodiversity value are notified as BHSs. The rich presence of wild as well as domesticated species or intra-specific categories, high endemism, presence of rare, threatened and keystone species or species of evolutionary significance and wild ancestors of domestic/cultivated species or their varieties are some factors considered while notifying BHSs, according to a document of the State Biodiversity Board.

The presence of the endemic species, Syzygium Travancoricum, which faces the challenge of habitat loss, was one of the key determining factors in nominating Kalashamala as a site. The plant species is present in an area of 1.85 acres, according to the document.

The Thenjipalam panchayat committee and its biodiversity management committee had suggested the nomination of the botanical garden of Calicut University as BHS. The board had recently written to the State government on the pending proposals, said C. George Thomas, chairman of the State Board.

The notification of a site as BHS will bring in some level of legal protection for biodiversity-rich areas that are located outside forest areas. Mostly, public lands that are rich in biodiversity are considered. The notification will bring in a regulatory framework for such sites. The permission of the board and related agencies would be required for carrying out development works in such sites, he said.