Borstal School residents sign up for literacy programme

August 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) has launched a programme to educate residents of Borstal School near the Ernakulam district jail.

So far, 25 residents have signed up for the basic literacy programme. With close to 100 persons, more are expected to evince interest in the programme in the coming days. Borstal School houses adolescent offenders aged between 18 and 21 years.

Alongside the basic literacy programme, efforts are on to identify residents with basic education and are hence eligible for KSLM’s fourth, seventh, 10th, and higher secondary equivalent courses as well.

“We had launched a similar programme for residents of the district jail at Kakkanad a few months ago. We happened to visit Borstal School alongside the jail once, and that gave us the idea of launching the programme there as well. Some residents are very bright,” said Deepa James, coordinator, District Literacy Mission.

Initially, those without basic education are being enrolled for KSLM’s literacy programme. Since the school also houses people from other States, the textbook from ‘Changathy’, a literacy programme run by KSLM for educating migrants in Malayalam, is also being used.

Classes will be held at Borstal School between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Since the residents are also supposed to do small jobs, they attend the class in rotation.

“Classes are not just restricted to education but also focus on instilling values among residents, so that they don’t continue in the path of crime after being released from Borstal School,” said Ms. James.

Among the residents, those keen on learning beyond basic literacy will be enrolled for various equivalent courses of KSLM. Even after being released, KSLM will extend all assistance to the residents to continue their education by linking them up with Literacy Mission ‘preraks’. In the case of migrants, they will be helped with their studies even if they are to return to their home States.

