Booster dose vaccine hesitancy a concern in Ernakulam

Only 50% of the eligible has received third jab from govt. hospitals so far

Vaccine hesitancy towards the booster or precautionary dose seems evident in Ernakulam as only about 50% of the eligible has received the third jab from government hospitals.

With the number of daily cases going up, the health authorities and the district administration have initiated steps to improve the coverage and create awareness among the public to receive the booster dose.

An assessment by the district health wing based on available data showed that people are hesitant to take the booster dose. Vaccine hesitancy is clear as a section of those eligible is of the view that they may not need a precautionary dose after taking the mandatory two doses of vaccine earlier.

Official figures showed that people in the age group above 60 years had come forward in larger numbers compared to others to take the vaccine. "As the booster dose is not mandatory, people have a feeling that it is optional and seem reluctant," said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, district nodal officer for immunisation.

Some of the eligible remained hesitant as they doubt whether the booster dose would prevent them from getting infected. Though the health authorities have not released the latest data on the number of people who got infected even after receiving the booster dose, the hesitancy towards the booster dose is evident as many are yet to take it after the Centre started administering the precautionary dose from January 10 onwards.

“The Omicron variant has enormous immune escape potential going by the infection rates among the infected as well as vaccinated individuals, including those who have received the booster dose,” said Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s COVID-19 National Task Force.

The health wing has also found that many had delayed getting the booster dose as they got infected at the time of receiving the third dose. The Health department has sought the help of local bodies in generating awareness among the public on the advantages of taking the booster dose.