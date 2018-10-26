Boost to development of Muvattupuzha town

Joyce George, MP, inaugurated the land acquisition for road development in Muvattupuzha town on Thursday.

A procession was taken out to the land of Sreemoolam Club at TB Junction acquired for the town development project. Talking on the occasion, Mr. Joyce said that Muvattupuzha has immense tourism potential. Concerted efforts are needed to realise the development potential of Muvattupuzha, which serves as an entry to the Idukki tourism sector.

Mr. Joyce said that a modern bus terminal will be set up in Muvattupuzha. He said ₹40 lakh has been allocated from his development fund for the project, which is likely to be completed by next August 15.

Even while other towns along MC Road were developed under the KSTP, Muvattupuzha town was left out except for the development of road up to Velloorkunnam and PO Junction.

The town development was delayed further owing to various reasons. The road development project is likely to address the traffic problems of the town through which several important roads pass.

Eldho Abraham, MLA, said that meaningful intervention and coordination of various departments helped to launch the project now. Plots of around 135 people have to be acquired. So far, plots of 82 people have been acquired since this government came into power. Around ₹17.30 crore has been distributed as compensation.

Another ₹15 lakh has been allotted for the demolition of buildings and clearance of debris. Construction is being launched on the land already acquired after paying the compensation to owners.

He said that₹35 lakh has been allocated for temporary constructions on the acquired land. Land from 53 more people remains to be acquired for which a comprehensive project worth ₹39.25 crore has been submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

A detailed project report allocating ₹19.50 crore for distribution of compensation among landowners, ₹2.25 crore for the shifting of Kerala Water Authority pipelines and KSEB electric posts, ₹17.50 crore for the construction of road has been submitted to KIIFB.

The MLA said the next meeting of KIIFB is likely to approve the project.