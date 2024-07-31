GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Books to offer solace for patients, bystanders at Ernakulam General Hospital

Published - July 31, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Books made available by Ernakulam Public Library to patients and bystanders at Ernakulam General Hospital under the ‘Bookstander’ project.

Books made available by Ernakulam Public Library to patients and bystanders at Ernakulam General Hospital under the ‘Bookstander’ project.

Spending time in hospitals can often be stressful with all the agonising cries and anxiety over well-being, making one yearn for a diversion of mind.

The Ernakulam Public Library plans to do just that by putting up a few hundred books for patients and bystanders alike at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The project named ‘Bookstander’, a quirky spin of the term bystander, will be inaugurated by literary critic M.K. Sanoo on Thursday.

The idea proposed by K.P. Ajith Kumar, library secretary, was wholeheartedly supported by hospital superintendent Shahir Shah. It was also approved by the hospital development committee. To begin with, the library on the first floor of the hospital above the casualty wing will have around 300 books worth around ₹40,000. Diverse genres including travelogues and children’s books will feature in the library. Considering the hospital environment, steps will also be taken to disinfect the books from time to time.

“The library will feature works by all prominent Malayalam authors and those fit for casual reading. Books running into not more than 200 pages and could be held using one hand would be provided considering that all patients may not be able to hold big sized-books,” said Mr. Kumar.

Bystanders or patients can take books after marking in the register and return them after reading. The entire system runs on trust and expects the books to be returned.

“We are also planning to arrange a system whereby people interested in contributing books to the hospital can approach us, and we will make it available at the hospital. However, the books should be in good condition so that the donation is not turned into a convenient ruse for dumping old books,” said Mr. Kumar.

The public library will keep monitoring the books and will change them from time to time. The availability of books will also be publicised through duty nurses who will interact with patients and bystanders. Plans are also foot to expand the book terminal facility to more areas in the hospital.

Related Topics

books and literature / hospital and clinic / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.