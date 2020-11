Books on academic research released

Kochi

07 November 2020 00:24 IST

Published by SSUS, they are available in English and Malayalam

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has released eight books focusing mainly on academic research.

The books in Malayalam, English and Hindi languages were published by the Sankaracharya University Press. They include Malayala Sthree Masikakal: Charithravum Bhavukathva Parinamavum by Sangeetha Thiruval, Vedantaparibhasha by K.P. Babudas, Mukthavaleesaaram by T. Aryadevi, Visleshan ka Vivek by P. Ravi, Samakaleen Hindi Upanyas and Pragathisheela Rachanakar Bheeshmasahni by P.H. Ibrahimkutty, Thrividha Ek Aswadan by C. Geetha Kunjamma, Nation in Translation by V.G. Gopalakrishnan and Tarun Kurian Ale, according to an official release.

Dharmaraj Adat, Vice Chancellor, released the books. They will be available at the university’s book counter on the Kalady campus.

