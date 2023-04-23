Booking begins for Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

April 23, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Bookings were opened on Sunday morning for Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train that will operate on the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod corridor and back, as train numbers 20634 and 20633 respectively, except on Thursdays.

The train will begin regular operation on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route on April 26 and and on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod corridor on April 28, following its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 in the State capital.

The train’s executive chair car seats for the first four days on both routes were fully booked within five hours on Sunday.

The first regular service of the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central (20633) will leave Kasaragod at 2.30 p.m. on April 26 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.35 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod (20634) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.20 a.m. from April 28 and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 p.m. the same day, says a Railway release.

As per the timetable of the 16-coach Vande Bharat Express, Train No. 20633 will leave Kasaragod at 2.30 p.m, and arrive at Kannur at 3.28 p.m., Kozhikode (4.28 p.m.), Shoranur Jn (5.28 p.m.), Thrissur (6.03 p.m.), Ernakulam Town (7.05 p.m.), Kottayam (8 p.m.), Kollam (9.18 p.m.) and Thiruvananthapuram Central (10.35 p.m.).

In the return trip Train No.20634 will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.20 a.m., arrive at Kollam (6.07 a.m.), Kottayam (7.27 a.m.), Ernakulam Town (8.17 a.m.), Thrissur (9.22 a.m.), Shoranur Jn (10.02 a.m.), Kozhikode (11.03 a.m.), Kannur (12.03 p.m.) and Kasaragod (1.25 p.m.).

The train will halt at each station for two minutes, and at Ernakulam Town for three minutes.

Seats and fare structure

The total number of seats in Chair Car (CC) is 914 and in Executive Chair Car (EC) is 86. The fare for the entire 586 km distance in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route is ₹1,590 (for CC) and ₹2,880 (for EC). The Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam fare is ₹435 (CC) and ₹820 (for EC).

The fare in the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route ₹1,520 (CC) and ₹2,815 (EC). The Kasaragod-Kannur fare is ₹445 (CC) and ₹840 (EC). The variation in the fare for the two trips of the train is on account of variation in food timings, it is learnt.