Book review and panel discussion held

November 22, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Sociology and Centre for Research, St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, organised a book review and panel discussion on  The Comrades and the Mullahs: China, Afghanistan and the New Asian Geopolitics written by Stanly Johny and Ananth Krishnan, journalists of The Hindu.  

The panel comprised academic Shelly Johny, veteran journalist Madhavan Kutty, and researcher Sharon Susan Koshy. Mr. Madhavan Kutty said the book offers the historical context of the Afghan crisis and brings forth the geopolitics of Asia. While Afghanistan has seen many great power invasions, no power managed to tame the country, said Mr. Johny in his response.  

