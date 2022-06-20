Kochi

Book released

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday released a book, Possibilities of Power - Socio-educational experiments by P. Vijayan IPS, written by Amruth G. Kumar, Professor, Department of Education, Central University of Kerala, by handing over a copy to Cochin University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan.

Indira Rajan, one of the trustees of Mission Better Tomorrow and Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE Schools, presided over the function. The book is an analytical study of various social intervention projects designed and implemented by Mr. Vijayan.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2022 9:30:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/book-released/article65546259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY