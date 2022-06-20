Book released

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday released a book, Possibilities of Power - Socio-educational experiments by P. Vijayan IPS, written by Amruth G. Kumar, Professor, Department of Education, Central University of Kerala, by handing over a copy to Cochin University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan.

Indira Rajan, one of the trustees of Mission Better Tomorrow and Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE Schools, presided over the function. The book is an analytical study of various social intervention projects designed and implemented by Mr. Vijayan.