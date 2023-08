August 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

P.N. Gopikrishnan, poet, released the book, The Murder of Gandhi, penned by P.S. Joseph here on Friday.

Vinod Krishna, filmmaker, received the first copy of the book at a programme organised jointly by Probhodha Trust, Kochi, Department of History and Gandhi Darshan Club, Union Christian College, Aluva.

K.P. Shankaran, former faculty member of Philosophy, St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, presided over the function.

