Book on tree diversity of Fort Kochi, Mattancherry areas in Kochi released

June 14, 2022 23:48 IST

Fort Kochi-Mattancherry area has 82 tree species belonging to 31 families

The Fort Kochi-Mattancherry area of the Kochi Corporation is rich with the presence of 82 tree species belonging to 31 families.

The tree diversity of the area was documented by the Kochi Corporation as part of the INTERACT-Bio Project implemented by ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, South Asia, and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety through the International Climate Initiative. The documentation project was implemented by the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development of the Kochi Corporation.

The family Fabaceae was found to be the one with maximum representation with 15 species present in the area. It was followed by Moraceae (10 species), which included banyan and Peepal trees. Six species of Arecaceae trees, which included coconut tree and elephant palm were also present. However, tree count was not done in the area.

Artocarpus hirsutus (‘Anjili’ in local parlance) was commonly seen in the home gardens of the area. Biogeographical analysis of the recorded tree species indicated that 37 were exotic species and 45 indigenous ones. Among the exotics, 32.43% were of American origin followed by Australia (10.8%), Africa, China, and Malaysia (8.1% each), and West Indies and Sri Lanka (5.4% each).

Maps depicting tree cover and tree density of the area have also been included in the book. Besides the scientific name, the common and local names of species, their flowering and fruiting seasons and global distribution of each species are also included in the book.

The book was released at a function held at Subhash Bose Park, where a miniature interpretation zone was also set up.

Models of Nilgiri Martin, Indian Purple Frog, Indian Cobra, Russels Viper, Saw Scaled Viper, and Krait have also been set up at the facility.

Imani Kumar, secretary general of the ICLEI – Local Governments for

Sustainability, South Asia, received the first copy of the book. Mayor M. Anilkumar, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, corporation standing committee chairpersons Sheeba Lal, M.H.M Ashraf, and Priya Prasanth, ICLEI programme coordinator Monalisa Sen, C-HED director Rajan Chedambath, corporation councillor Padmaja S. Menon, and Corporation secretary A.S. Naizam attended the function.