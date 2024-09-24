Book on history of Kochi released

Cochin Fame and Fables, a book written by veteran journalist M.K. Das that traces Cochin’s journey across centuries, was released at a function held here on Tuesday.

Kerala High Court judge A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar handed over the first copy to noted writer N.S. Madhavan at a function held at KMA Hall at Panampilly Nagar.

Mr. Madhavan praised the work for accurately capturing the comprehensive history of the port city from its birth till date. The author, he said, had delved into the history for extensive scholarly studies to bring out a brilliant work.

Justice Nambiar said the book is a treasure trove of information about the city’s history presented in a very interesting manner. The author has based his work on extensive research of artefacts and documents even as he called for digitising historical documents.

Mr. Das, a noted journalist with a career spanning over four decades in print media, said the release of his book was a dream come true filling him with a sense of achievement. That it happened in front of so many esteemed guests is something very good, he said.

The book running into nine chapters captures the transformation of the city from a cluster of fishing villages into a metropolis of sorts. Senior journalist K. Pradeep described the book as the work of a journalist and not of a historian while hailing it for the simple language making it a very interesting read.

