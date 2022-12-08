Book on Ryotwari system released

December 08, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The book “Ryotwari” penned by Abhilash Malayil, faculty member of the department of History at Sree Sanakaracharya University of Sanskrit, was released on Thursday.

Prof. P.K. Michael Tharakan, Chairman of the Kerala Council for Historical Research, released the book by handing over a copy to Dr. P.P. Abdul Razak, former dean of social sciences, Calicut University, at a function held on the main campus of the university at Kalady.

Mr. Abhilash said “Ryotwari - Company state and political economy; some observations from Malabar district” was an attempt to relook at the economic history of the old Malabar district. It discusses the English East India Company’s land revenue administration and the response of cultivators to it. The book offers a conclusion that the Ryotwari land tax policy of the colonial State had failed to achieve its ideals and goals, he said.

