Book on actor Mohanlal released

January 13, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The book, Mohanlal: Abhinayakalayude Ithihasam, penned by critic M.K. Sanoo was released in Kochi on January 13.

Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad released the book by handing over a copy to music director M. Jayachandran, according to a release.

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair was awarded the M.K. Sanoo Master Award in his absence. Sasi Kalariyel, his representative, received the award at a function held at Amrita Hospital here.

A voice recording of MT saying that he was not able to attend the programme owing to ailments was played at the venue. The award comprised ₹25,000, citation, and memento.

