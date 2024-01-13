ADVERTISEMENT

Book on actor Mohanlal released

January 13, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The book, Mohanlal: Abhinayakalayude Ithihasam, penned by critic M.K. Sanoo was released in Kochi on January 13.

Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad released the book by handing over a copy to music director M. Jayachandran, according to a release.

Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair was awarded the M.K. Sanoo Master Award in his absence. Sasi Kalariyel, his representative, received the award at a function held at Amrita Hospital here.

A voice recording of MT saying that he was not able to attend the programme owing to ailments was played at the venue. The award comprised ₹25,000, citation, and memento.

