Book on actor Mohanlal released

The book, Mohanlal: Abhinayakalayude Ithihasam, penned by critic M.K. Sanoo was released in Kochi on January 13.
Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad released the book by handing over a copy to music director M. Jayachandran, according to a release.
Writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair was awarded the M.K. Sanoo Master Award in his absence. Sasi Kalariyel, his representative, received the award at a function held at Amrita Hospital here.
A voice recording of MT saying that he was not able to attend the programme owing to ailments was played at the venue. The award comprised ₹25,000, citation, and memento.
