Book launched

KOCHI

13 February 2021 00:47 IST

Mind on Fire, the maiden book written by S. Gopakumar, architect and president of Better Kochi Response Group, was launched by Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard, at an event organised by the Indian Institute of Architects, Cochin Centre, on Friday.

While it tells his own story from childhood onwards, the book is not entirely autobiographical, Mr. Gopakumar said. “It contains aspects of urban design, architecture and art that could be useful takeaways for young professionals,” he said.

The book also explains the social responsibility of designers, he said. He draws on his work with the Better Kochi Response Group to help establish what a designer’s social responsibility is.

