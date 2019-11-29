Kochi

Book fest begins

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan inaugurated this year’s Kochi International Book Festival at Ernakulathappan Ground on Friday.

He said knowledge and wisdom should be made available to all sections of people. Kerala is mainly instrumental in India becoming known all over the world as a centre of knowledge and wisdom. Books are the best means to enhance knowledge, he added.

