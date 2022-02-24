Book challenge to the aid of care home children

Over 15,000 books collected, with many celebrities contributing

Books for children that were collected through a book challenge being sorted at the Government Children’s Home for Girls, Kakkanad, on Thursday.

Over 15,000 books collected, with many celebrities contributing

Children of care homes of the State will now inhale the fragrance of fresh ink on paper, thanks to a book challenge. It’s 15,000 books and growing.

The children’s book challenge launched by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) a few weeks ago witnessed people from various walks of life providing children’s literature.

Celebrity writers such as Shashi Tharoor, magician Gopinath Muthukad, judges of the Kerala High Court and district courts, public-spirited people, publishing houses, and lawyers have contributed to the cause.

Abridged versions of classics, fables from across the world, anthology of stories and poems, biographies of celebrities and world leaders are all in the collection. The district units of the authority took up the initiative of identifying donors and sourcing them to the child care institutions in their respective district.

The idea of the book challenge was mooted by the authority following a request from a child who attended an online legal awareness and outreach programme for children.

The formal inauguration of the release of books will be held on February 28 at the Kerala High Court.

Besides books, the participants also highlighted the need for a playground in Kozhikode, a library facility in Kottayam, and a football ground in Thiruvananthapuram. The demand of some children for a tab and educational aid were also met, said K. T. Nizar Ahamed, Member -Secretary of KELSA.

The demand was for 10,750 books as estimated by the Women and Child Development department. The books collected in excess of the requirement would be supplied to private care homes, he said.

There were also requests for book shelves, tables, chairs, and almirahs. The demand for a few book shelves were met by the authority, he said.

The 42 care homes managed by the government have around 1,500 children, including survivors of sexual violence and those in conflict with law. Children in need of care and protection of the State are also admitted to these homes.