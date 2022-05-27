Book case against Alappuzha rally organisers, says HC

‘If a rally participant raises provocative slogans, the rally organisers are also responsible’

The organisers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) rally in Alappuzha, in which communally volatile slogans were raised, shall be implicated as accused in the case and the police should investigate the matter, the Kerala High Court has directed. Justice P.V. Kunjikrishnan issued the order on a petition moved by R. Ramaraja Varma.

The court noted that if a member of a rally raised provocative slogans, the persons who organised the rally would also be responsible. “If a rally is conducted, it is the duty of the leaders to control the members of the rally. Whether the members of the rally raised the slogan with the knowledge of the organisers or whether there is any connivance between the organisers and the persons who raised provocative slogans is a matter to be investigated by the police,” the court noted.

‘Conditions violated’

As the case came up for consideration, government pleader Vidya Kuriakose submitted that the Alappuzha police had booked cases against the Bajrang Dal for holding a bike rally without seeking permission. A case was also booked against the PFI for violating the conditions laid down by the district administration while granting permission for the programme. The police had ensured that the law and order situation was under control in Alappuzha town in connection with the programmes, submitted Ms. Kuriakose.

The High Court closed the petition with a note that the police should investigate the matter untrammelled by any observation made in the judgment. The police officers shall take steps in accordance with the law against all those who violated the law, the court directed.