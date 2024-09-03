ADVERTISEMENT

Bonus settlement for container lorry workers at Vallarpadam ICTT

Published - September 03, 2024 12:38 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Container lorry owners and workers serving the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam have reached a settlement on payment of bonus for 2023-24. The settlement was reached at a round of discussions convened by Ernakulam District Labour Officer M. M. Minoy, said a spokesman for Trade Union Coordination Committee, representing all the workers.

According to the settlement, workers will receive a bonus of ₹12,500 for this year. The workers were represented by coordination committee leaders P. S. Ashiq, Charles George and P. V. Rejimon.

