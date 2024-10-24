ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threats received for flights

Published - October 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bomb threats, involving flights to and from Kochi were received, mostly on the Twitter handles of the airlines, on Thursday (October 24,2024). The bomb threats were part of a slew of threat messages received also at various airports and airlines operating in the country.

In the first instance the threat was received involving Flight 6E-304 on the Kochi-Hyderabad sector. The bomb threat was assessed to be non-specific and the flight landed safely at Hyderabad at 1.21 p. m.

Another threat call was received in Koch involving flight UK 516 on the Kochi-Mumbai sector. Another call involved flight SG-1713. Yet another threat involved 6E-196 on the Kochi-Bengaluru sector. The flight landed safely.

