Bomb threat to Indigo flight at Kochi airport

August 28, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - KOCHI

As the threat turned out to be a hoax, the Bengaluru bound flight departed at 2 pm

The Hindu Bureau

A bomb threat call was received at Cochin International Airport CISF control room specific to Indigo 6E6482 flight bound to Bengaluru.

Initial investigations proved the threat a hoax and the passengers who were disembarked for search of the aircraft will now fly to Bengaluru by 2 p. m., officials confirmed.

The police is investigating the origin of the internet call.

Before the threat call, the aircraft was pushed back for scheduled departure of 10.30 am but was brought back to the stand. Subsequently the aircraft was shifted to the isolation parking bay.

As per protocol bomb threat assessment committee chaired by the Airport Director was convened and interventions as per established procedures commenced.

