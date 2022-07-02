‘Bomb’ banter lands man in soup

63-year-old and his wife offloaded; case registered

What was meant as an irritated repartee at the questioning during the extensive baggage checking at Cochin International Airport Limited landed a man in serious trouble as he was offloaded and handed over to the Nedumbassery police who registered a case against him.

The 63-year-old man, accompanied by his wife, had come to the airport in the early morning hours on Saturday on their way to their daughter in Australia. The wait during baggage checking left him reportedly irritated, and on being asked about the contents of the luggage, he allegedly responded rather sarcastically that there was a bomb in it.

The mention of bomb left the woman employee engaged in baggage checking panicky. She immediately alerted the Central Industrial Security Force. The conversation was also caught in CCTV cameras at the terminal. An extensive baggage check ensued even as their on-flight luggage was offloaded.

Subsequently, the man and his wife were offloaded and handed over to the Nedumbassery police who registered a case under the relevant section of the Kerala Police Act for obstructing public transport and deliberately creating panic. “It was at worse a bad choice of words to express his irritation,” said police sources.

He was later released on bail.